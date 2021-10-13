Heartland Votes
Heartland vet clinic discusses increased workload for veterinarians

By Breanna Harris
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Many more Americans are adopting pets, especially those who’ve been cooped up inside due to the pandemic.

That surge in pet ownership is increasing the workload for veterinarians.

“Honestly, for the past year and a half we’ve been very busy,“ said Dr. Brian Heuring at Cape Animal Clinic.

He said patient visits are up and that means their workload is increasing.

“The past two days we’ve put in close to 12–13-hour days in an effort to keep up,” said Heuring.

He said it’s stressful to keep clients happy.

“It becomes a lot; and I know all of the veterinarian medicine is feeling that right now. A little bit of shortage on veterinarians, it becomes stressful. We try not to ever say no to anybody that calls and are in need,” said Heuring.

Heuring said his business has doubled since the pandemic.

“I know we’ve found ourselves, at times, where we kind of have to triage and take the more critical ones at the time; and maybe put some of the less critical, maybe the vaccines, off an extra day or two in an effort to keep up and be able to provide that service for those that do need in,” said Heuring.

Before the pandemic, there was an over flow of animals waiting for adoption.

Now, prospective pet owners are the ones on the waiting list.

“When people found themselves those of us in the industry are totally 100 percent in tune with what the animals do for us psychologically and I’m a nurse even physically when you stroke a pet it lowers your blood pressure,” said Charlotte Craig with the Humane Society Southeast Missouri.

Even the past few days have been busy for pet adoptions.

“We adopted out 75 pets in six days time,” said Craig.

Perhaps it’s one silver lining to a pandemic that continues to linger.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

