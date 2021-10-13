Medicare open enrollment begins Oct. 15

(KFVS) - Medicare’s open enrollment begins on Friday, October 15 and runs through Tuesday, December 7.

During this timeframe, the Missouri Department of Commerce & Insurance (DCI) is encouraging those eligible for Medicare to review their plan options and costs.

Missourians will have the opportunity to change their Part D drug coverage or Medicare Advantage plans.

Eligible participants and caregivers can receive free help in choosing the plan that best meets their needs through the DCI’s CLAIM program.

Questions can be asked by phone or during a scheduled one-on-one counseling appointment by calling 1-800-390-3330 or online, by clicking here.

“I encourage all Missouri seniors who have Medicare to take time during open enrollment to review their plans,” said DCI Director Chlora Lindley-Myers. “Plans can change from year to year, and what you had last year may not be what best suits your needs this year.”

In addition to having insurance questions answered, participants are urged to protect their personal information.

The following are some ways to that information safe:

Verify that a salesperson is a licensed insurance agent by calling the Insurance Consumer Hotline at 1-800-726-7390.

Be cautious of door-to-door sales people. Medicare has no sales representatives, and agents cannot solicit Part D or Medicare Advantage plans at your home without an appointment.

Avoid sales people who offer free lunches for listening to a sales presentation. Federal law prohibits offers of free meals in exchange for signing up for a plan or listening to a presentation on Medicare.

Do not give out personal information to an unlicensed agent. Sales people are not allowed to ask for your Medicare Number, Social Security, bank account or credit card number during marketing activities. If someone calls you and asks for your Medicare Number or other personal information, hang up and call 1-800-MEDICARE (1-800-633-4227).

Sales people cannot ask for online payments and must send a bill. Once you decide to buy a plan and have verified the agent is licensed, then you may give the agent personal enrollment and billing information.

A Medicare health or drug plan can call you if you’re already a member of the plan. The agent who helped you join can also call you. A customer service representative from 1-800-MEDICARE can call you if you’ve called and left a message or a representative said that someone would call you back.

Consumers with complaints or questions about insurance can contact the department’s Insurance Consumer Hotline at 800-726-7390 or online.

