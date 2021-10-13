Heartland Votes
Marshall Co. leaders move forward with industrial park upgrades

County leaders are moving forward with upgrades to the Southwest One Industrial Park. (Source:...
County leaders are moving forward with upgrades to the Southwest One Industrial Park. (Source: stock image/Pexels)(Pexels)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - County leaders are moving forward with upgrades to the Southwest One Industrial Park.

The upgrades will include a dense-grade extension of Southwest One Boulevard, the addition of an aluminum box culvert across from Gain Branch and construction of an expandable 120,000-square-foot building pad-ready site.

“This award will allow the Marshall County IDA to position itself much better in the industry recruitment arena and secure companies that will pay good wages and benefits for our area workforce,” said Dennis Smith, chair of the Marshall County Industrial Development Authority. “This project award will move Southwest One Industrial Park at least six months ahead and will be a major draw for industries considering site selection in West Kentucky.”

The location was selected for funding through the Product Development Initiative in 2020.

PDI was created through a partnership between the Kentucky Cabinet for Economic Development and the Kentucky Association for Economic Development.

In September, the Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority approved a grant agreement with the Marshall County Industrial Development Authority under the Economic Development Fund program. The grant agreement may provide up to $285,241 in funding on a reimbursement basis based on the project investment of $570,482.

