Man tried to rob Miner, Mo. business, arrested by off-duty police officer
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MINER, Mo. (KFVS) - A Sikeston was arrested by an off-duty officer after trying to rob a business.
Joseph P. Largent, 27, of Sikeston, was issued a no-bond warrant for attempter robbery first degree and stealing.
Miner police say they responded to a business on Monday evening, October 11 for a report of a robbery in progress.
They said Largent entered the business and demanded money from the register. An off-duty Miner police officer was there at the time and detained Largent until another officer arrived and took him into custody.
