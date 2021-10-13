Man tried to rob Miner, Mo. business, arrested by off-duty police officer

MINER, Mo. (KFVS) - A Sikeston was arrested by an off-duty officer after trying to rob a business.

Joseph P. Largent, 27, of Sikeston, was issued a no-bond warrant for attempter robbery first degree and stealing.

Miner police say they responded to a business on Monday evening, October 11 for a report of a robbery in progress.

They said Largent entered the business and demanded money from the register. An off-duty Miner police officer was there at the time and detained Largent until another officer arrived and took him into custody.

