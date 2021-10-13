JALC students help build Habitat for Humanity home in Williamson County

HERRIN, Ill. (KFVS) - Students at John A. Logan College are using their training to build a home for Habit for Humanity.

The project helps students learn new skills while also benefiting the community.

“Oh, this is a great opportunity, I mean you get to help a lot of people this way,” said JALC student Brendan Kuhl.

Kuhl enjoyed putting his skills to work with his classmates.

“It’s fun, you know, it’s different working with guys that are older, but when you’re here with guys your age, it’s a lot more fun. You get to mess around and you get to actually build stuff and keep on schedule while messing around a little bit,” he explained.

Students are building the new home in Herrin.

Kuhl’s fellow classmate Keziah Coleman is also working on this community project.

“It’s a great opportunity, I never thought I’d be doing something like this, but it’s a great opportunity to get to give back to somebody who’s in need so I’m all for it,” Coleman said.

Coleman, a Chicago native, said he’s proud to give back to the community he now calls home.

“It means a little bit more to everybody,” he said. “I think everybody is pretty fond of giving back and making sure that somebody has a place to stay.”

Habitat for Humanity’s public relations chair called the John A. Logan College students an essential part of the building process.

“So, it means a great deal to us, it helps them, and it helps us. And like you can see they are really moving along,” said Bill Brandstatter.

John A. Logan College instructor Bart Pulliam said this is the college’s 42nd Habitat for Humanity home.

“We can help the community, we can help the city of Herrin, by using up these empty lots that they donate and then we also get to see the homeowners and see the impact of what we do every day,” he said.

Nearly 50 students contributed to the home’s construction, some hammering others installing doors.

“I got a lot of stuff out of this program, and Bart’s, Bart’s a great guy to learn under, ‘cause he won’t let you mess up,” said Kuhl.

Leaders with Habitat for Humanity said they are still reviewing applicants for this latest house. They hope to have one of them moved in by January.

Those looking to fill out an application can do so on Habitat for Humanity’s website.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.