Jackson Police Dept. announces Drug Take Back Day

The DEA and the Jackson Police Department will collect tablets, capsules, patches, and other solid forms of prescription medication.
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Jackson Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration announced it’s Drug Take Back Day will be on Saturday, Oct. 23.

This will be a drive-thru event hosted by the Jackson Fire Station #1, at 525 S. Hope Street.

The public may drop off potentially dangerous prescription medications such as tablets, capsules, patches and other solid forms of prescriptions between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

The service is free and anonymous.

Liquids, syringes and illegal drugs will not be accepted; however, JPD will continue to accept vaping devices and cartridges, provided lithium batteries are removed.

Jackson Police are also teaming up with the Jackson Fire Department to conduct child safety seat checks at the same location.

Jackson Fire will have trained seat installers present to conduct checks, free of charge.

If you cannot make this event, Jackson Police has a Prescription Drug Collection Bin that is also anonymous.

For more information about the disposal of prescription drugs or about the Take Back Day event, click here or contact Cpl. Rick Whitaker at rwhitaker@jacksonpd.org or call 573-243-3151 ext. 2111.

