Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Increased supply cost for local restaurant owners

By Noelle Williams
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Local restaurants are not only having a hard time filling open positions but also having a hard time stocking their kitchen.

The ongoing pandemic means items like bacon and oil can take weeks to ship.

A local restaurant owner has even adjusted her menu because of this.

“There was time we couldn’t get chicken wings for almost a month,” said Yolanda Cawthon, owner of Rufus Red Hots.

She said getting her hands on products for her kitchen has been tough.

The wait for items can be weeks and prices have skyrocketed.

“Right now, we’re out of onion rings, we’re out of our chicken strips. Some of our signature items I’ve just removed them from the menu,” said Cawthon.

She said the push in prices and shortage of items does not come as a shock.

She slightly increased her prices back in June and tries to order enough food to last weeks.

“Chicken wings I’m seeing 2 cases ahead of order, because if I don’t and we run out, at least I have a 2-week leeway,” said Cawthon.

Kevin Grove is the Manager of Harps Food Stores in Jackson.

He said the high demand in products leaves him no choice but to raise the cost.

“They are going to have to pay a little more for them,” said Groves.

He said the number of items is so scarce and the warehouse he receives their shipment from has limited how much they can order.

“They’ve actually put us on allocation, to where we can only order so much stuff so we had to pick and choose what we can get,” said Groves.

Cawthon said issue of supply chain is just a add on to the employment issue.

She hopes to see a change soon.

“This has been a turbulent year. For those who were able to stick around kudos to them, those who’ve been around and unable to kind of make it we understand what you’re going through,” said Cawthon.

Cawthorn says she is partnering up with another local business to help with supply.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews responded to a deadly UTV crash in Cape Girardeau County on Sunday, October 10.
1 dead after UTV crash in Cape Girardeau
Gabby Petito, 22, was found dead in Teton County, Wyoming, in September. The FBI determined her...
Coroner: Gabby Petito strangled, died 3-4 weeks before found
A beautiful view from Humboldt, Tenn. on Saturday.
First Alert: Rain and wind moving out, clear skies overnight
An Indiana family is accusing Walgreens of administering COVID-19 vaccines instead of flu shots...
Parents speak after accusing Walgreens of administering COVID-19 vaccines instead of flu shots
An Indiana family who went to a Walgreens for flu shots instead received COVID-19 vaccines,...
Attorney: COVID vaccines given to family, including small kids, instead of flu shots

Latest News

This year with the pandemic, school cafeterias are having to get more creative with their menus.
Scott County Central’s cafeteria staff gets creative with school lunches
A 31-year-old male of Cape Girardeau died from a single vehicle crash on Tuesday morning,...
Deadly motorcycle crash in Cape Girardeau
Illinois leaders are trying to change the payment model for nursing homes.
Focus on the patients: Illinois leaders hope to reform nursing home payment model
Local Businesses are being impacted after an increase on supply cost.
Increased on supply cost impact local businesses