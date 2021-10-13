Ill. lawmaker spends time, reads to Head Start students

Mounds, Ill. (KFVS) - Illinois State Representative Patrick Windhorst stopped by the Southern Seven Head Start in Mounds on Wednesday morning, October 13.

During his visit, Rep. Windhorst led story-time by reading to the students.

He also participated in other activities.

State Rep. Patrick Windhorst spent Wednesday morning reading to Head Start students in Mounds. He also participated in other activities. (Source: KFVS/Jordin Wyatt)

While the students are not old enough to vote, Rep. Windhorst announced ahead of his visit, on Tuesday, that he will run for re-election in the 117th District.

The re-election plans are pending the on-going legal challenges to the newly drawn legislative maps approved by Governor JB Pritzker.

Under the new map, Windhorst would represent the 117th District instead of the 118th, which is the district he was first elected to in 2018.

According to Windhorst, the 117th District is approximately 60 percent of the current 118th District, which includes Gallatin, Hamilton, Hardin, Johnson, Massac, Pope and Saline Counties. Portions of Franklin, White and Williamson Counties are also included in the new district. It does not include Pulaski County, where Mounds is located.

“I’ve been elected to represent the people of the 118th district until January of 2023 and I will represent them to the best of my ability and as I have for the prior 3 years,” said Windhorst. “It’s important to me as an elected official to fulfill my duties and obligations as an elected a representative, that means representing them to the best of my ability.”

Windhorst is not the only southern Illinois lawmaker to see their districts shift under the new legislative map.

Republican State Representatives Dave Severin, Paul Jacobs and David Friess will have new constituents to represent in Springfield.

Severin’s new district will be the 116th, Jacobs’ will change from the 115th to the 118th District and Friess’ new district will be the 115th.

Illinois House and Senate Republicans and the Illinois Republican Party have filed a lawsuit against asking the court to have the map redrawn by an independent source not connected with the General Assembly.

