Hop on the Western Ky. craft beer trail

Paducah Beer Werks is a participating craft beer brewery on the tour.
Paducah Beer Werks is a participating craft beer brewery on the tour.
By Jeremy J. Ford
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WESTERN Ky. (KFVS) - Western Kentucky’s Tourism Bureau came up with a unique way to attract visitors to local breweries.

They created a craft beer trail where you can travel the area and sample some of the area’s tastiest booze.

Paducah Visitor’s Bureau Director Mary Hammond said nine cities and 13 craft breweries are participating in the new craft beer hop.

“We see that we all have craft breweries, so this is a really good trail. We are all close enough. You can do a couple in a day, spend the night, enjoy the restaurants, visit these communities. And just enjoy really good craft beer,” Hammond said.

She said the tour ties right into the people of Paducah and its tourist attractions.

“We’re looking to build tourism,” she explained. “To build business in our community; and encourage overnight stays. Which means they will eat in our restaurants and that’s more money.”

The beer trail runs through Heartland cities like Murray, Hopkinsville, Kentucky Lake and more.

“Bowling Green, Beaver Dam, Owensboro and Henderson,” she said. “It’s a really nice trail.”

Kentucky Lake Visitor’s Bureau Director Elena Blevins said visitors that come to Marshall County can get their craft beer at the Dam Brewhaus, a new brewery that started in 2014 after the county was able to serve beer.

“It’s thrived and done really well,” she said. “They have a lot of great beers that you can taste, but then they have wonderful ciders. I think they have average 22 craft beers or ciders on tap at all times.”

She said each brewery being different is what makes the tour so unique.

“Each brewery has its own sort of theme and element. You are guaranteed a different experience and fun experience with each one that you visit,” she said.

The West Kentucky Brewery Hop passport can be picked up at any of the participating visitor’s bureaus or brewing companies.

