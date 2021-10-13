Home damaged by gunfire in Carbondale

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Carbondale Police are investigating a shooting on the 400 block of East Chestnut Street.

Officers were called to the area at 7:11 p.m. on Tuesday, October 12 after receiving reports of shots fired.

When they arrived, officers said they didn’t find anyone injured, but did find that a home had been damaged by gunfire.

The investigation continues into the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200.

