Home damaged by gunfire in Carbondale
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Carbondale Police are investigating a shooting on the 400 block of East Chestnut Street.
Officers were called to the area at 7:11 p.m. on Tuesday, October 12 after receiving reports of shots fired.
When they arrived, officers said they didn’t find anyone injured, but did find that a home had been damaged by gunfire.
The investigation continues into the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200.
