First Alert: Cloudy, breezy with isolated rain, storms possible

(KFVS) - Some areas could see a few light showers early this morning.

Wake-up temperatures will be in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Skies will be cloudy today with southwesterly winds which could gust up to 25-30 mph.

Most areas will stay dry this afternoon, but there is a chance for an isolated shower or storm.

Afternoon highs will range from the low to mid 80s as a warm front lifts over the Heartland.

Overnight lows will be in the upper 60s.

Tonight, rain and storm chances increase, specifically across our northern counties in southern Illinois and southeast Missouri.

Scattered rain and storms will push across the entire Heartland on Thursday and Friday.

A cold front on Friday will bring widespread showers and storms.

A few storms could be strong. The main threat will damaging winds.

Behind the front, very dry and cooler air will arrive by the weekend.

