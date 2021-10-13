Heartland Votes
Egyptian Health Dept. reports 13 new COVID-19 cases

The Egyptian Health Department reported 13 new positive cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, Oct. 13.
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ELDORADO, Ill. (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department reported on Wednesday, Oct. 13, that 13 new positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported.

Saline County

  • Female: 1 under the age of 5, 1 in their 20′s, 1 in their 30′s.
  • Male: 1 in their teens, 1 in their 50′s.
  • Total Cases - 4,607
  • Total Deaths - 69

Gallatin County

  • Female: 1 in their 20′s.
  • Total Cases - 870
  • Total Deaths - 7

White County

  • Female: 1 in their teens, 1 in their 30′s, 1 in their 50′s, 1 in their 70′s.
  • Male: 1 in their 0′s, 1 in their 60′s, 1 in their 70′s.
  • Total Cases - 3,025
  • Total Deaths - 33

