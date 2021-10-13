Deadly motorcycle crash in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau Police department responded to a call on Tuesday morning, October 12, around 9 a.m. about a motor vehicle crash.

According to Sergeant Joey Hann the officers arrived to South Sprigg Street just south of La Cruz Street when they noticed a motorcycle crash on the scene.

The crash was near the base of a bridge that spans over Cape La Croix Creek.

Sergeant Joey Hann said that it appeared that the driver of the motorcycle had left the roadway on the left side just before merging onto the bridge.

The driver of the motorcycle was identified as a 31-year-old male of Cape Girardeau.

The male was killed in the single vehicle crash and was pronounced dead on the scene by the Cape Girardeau County Coroner’s office.

