Cloudy, Breezy, & Iso. Rain

Wednesday morning- Clouds are back in the Heartland with temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s this morning. A few light showers are possible during the early morning. Additional isolated rain and storms are possible today, but there will be many dry areas as well. It will become breezy by the afternoon with southwesterly winds picking up to 25-30mph. High temperatures will range from the low to mid 80s as a warm front lifts over our area by the afternoon.

Tonight, temperatures will stay in the upper 60s with increasing chances of rain and storms specifically across our northern counties in southern Illinois and southeast Missouri. Scattered activity will push across the entire Heartland on Thursday and Friday. A few storms Friday could be on the strong side with the main impact being damaging winds.

Behind the front, very dry and cool air arrives by the weekend. It will be perfect weather to enjoy outside!

-Lisa

