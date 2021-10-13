Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Cloudy, Breezy, & Iso. Rain

More rain/storms over the next few days....
Severe weather pushed through Butler County near Qulin on Sunday.
Severe weather pushed through Butler County near Qulin on Sunday.(Source: Britni Thompson)
By Lisa Michaels
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 3:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Wednesday morning- Clouds are back in the Heartland with temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s this morning. A few light showers are possible during the early morning. Additional isolated rain and storms are possible today, but there will be many dry areas as well. It will become breezy by the afternoon with southwesterly winds picking up to 25-30mph. High temperatures will range from the low to mid 80s as a warm front lifts over our area by the afternoon.

Tonight, temperatures will stay in the upper 60s with increasing chances of rain and storms specifically across our northern counties in southern Illinois and southeast Missouri. Scattered activity will push across the entire Heartland on Thursday and Friday. A few storms Friday could be on the strong side with the main impact being damaging winds.

Behind the front, very dry and cool air arrives by the weekend. It will be perfect weather to enjoy outside!

-Lisa

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gabby Petito, 22, was found dead in Teton County, Wyoming, in September. The FBI determined her...
Coroner: Gabby Petito strangled, died 3-4 weeks before found
An Indiana family is accusing Walgreens of administering COVID-19 vaccines instead of flu shots...
Parents speak after accusing Walgreens of administering COVID-19 vaccines instead of flu shots
An Indiana family who went to a Walgreens for flu shots instead received COVID-19 vaccines,...
Attorney: COVID vaccines given to family, including small kids, instead of flu shots
Emergency crews responded to a deadly UTV crash in Cape Girardeau County on Sunday, October 10.
1 dead after UTV crash in Cape Girardeau
A Cape Girardeau man was killed in a motorcycle crash on Tuesday morning, October 12.
Deadly motorcycle crash in Cape Girardeau

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Rain chances will increase by the end of the week.
Watch First Alert Weather at 10 p.m. 10/12.
First Alert Weather at 10 p.m. 10/12
Watch First Alert Weather at 6 p.m. 10/12.
First Alert Weather at 6 p.m. 10/12
Watch First Alert Weather at 5 p.m. 10/12.
First Alert Weather at 5 p.m. 10/12