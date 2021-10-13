Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Carbondale man wanted for home invasion, shooting

Carbondale Police Dept. responded to home invasion, armed robbery, aggravated discharge of a firearm and aggravated assault investigation.(Source: Carbondale Police Department)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - At 9:20 p.m. on Oct. 12, Carbondale Police Officers responded to an incident at the 1200 block of West Main Street.

The call was initially in reference to an incident reported as disorderly conduct; however, the investigation revealed that the suspect entered the room where the victim was staying, displayed a firearm and demanded property.

The suspect went on to take property from the victim, then fleeing the area northbound on foot.

A shot was fired, damaging property, but no injuries were reported from the investigation.

Officers identified the suspect as Corey M. Williams, age 32, of Carbondale.

Anyone with information about Williams’ whereabouts or the incident should contact the Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200.

The investigation is currently active and ongoing.

