Cape Girardeau Fire Dept. teaches fire prevention to students

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Fire Department visited Alma Schrader Elementary School on Wednesday for Fire Safety Month.

Firefighters led students through a fire drill and then talked to them about the importance of fire safety.

Students also got the chance to tell the firefighters how much they appreciated them.

“I am so proud of our Alma Schrader School family, the faculty, the staff, the students,” said Principal Julia Unnerstall. “We exited the building with almost 450 people in a minute’s time and we did so carefully, safely, quickly, following all the district and building procedures.”

October is significant when it comes to fire prevention because it signals the beginning of the “heating months.”

These are the months when the temperature drops and homes begin to use gas or electric heat.

Firefighters say the heating months typically lead to more house fires.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.