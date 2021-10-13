20 new cases of COVID-19, 3 additional deaths reported by Southern 7 Health Dept.

SOUTHERN, Ill. (KFVS) - The Southern Seven Health Department reported 20 new cases of COVID-19, as well as 3 deaths on Wednesday, October 13.

The newly reported deaths include a male in his 40′s in Union County, a female in her 60′s in Pope County and a female in her 80′s in Massac County.

The newly reported positive cases include:

Alexander County - 0

Johnson County - 0

Massac County - 3

Pope County - 3

Pulaski County - 2

Union County - 8

The health department also reported 56 newly recovered cases.

Five of the seven counties in Southern Seven’s region remain at the orange warning level.

