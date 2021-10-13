Heartland Votes
20 new cases of COVID-19, 3 additional deaths reported by Southern 7 Health Dept.

The Southern Seven Health Department reported 20 new cases of COVID-19 and three additional...
The Southern Seven Health Department reported 20 new cases of COVID-19 and three additional deaths.(Source: Southern Seven Health Department)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
SOUTHERN, Ill. (KFVS) - The Southern Seven Health Department reported 20 new cases of COVID-19, as well as 3 deaths on Wednesday, October 13.

The newly reported deaths include a male in his 40′s in Union County, a female in her 60′s in Pope County and a female in her 80′s in Massac County.

The newly reported positive cases include:

  • Alexander County - 0
  • Johnson County - 0
  • Massac County - 3
  • Pope County - 3
  • Pulaski County - 2
  • Union County - 8

The health department also reported 56 newly recovered cases.

Five of the seven counties in Southern Seven’s region remain at the orange warning level.

10/13/21 – S7HD COVID-19 Update for the Southern Seven Region Southern Seven reports 3 new deaths as a result of...

Posted by Southern Seven Health Department on Wednesday, October 13, 2021

