20 new cases of COVID-19, 3 additional deaths reported by Southern 7 Health Dept.
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
SOUTHERN, Ill. (KFVS) - The Southern Seven Health Department reported 20 new cases of COVID-19, as well as 3 deaths on Wednesday, October 13.
The newly reported deaths include a male in his 40′s in Union County, a female in her 60′s in Pope County and a female in her 80′s in Massac County.
The newly reported positive cases include:
- Alexander County - 0
- Johnson County - 0
- Massac County - 3
- Pope County - 3
- Pulaski County - 2
- Union County - 8
The health department also reported 56 newly recovered cases.
Five of the seven counties in Southern Seven’s region remain at the orange warning level.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.