160 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Cape Girardeau Co.

Cases of COVID-19 in Cape Girardeau County, Mo. as of Wednesday, October 13.
Cases of COVID-19 in Cape Girardeau County, Mo. as of Wednesday, October 13.(Cape Girardeau Co. Public Health Center)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported 160 new cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday, October 13.

The health center also reported 187 newly resolved cases.

The seven-day positivity rate is currently 13.4 percent.

According to the Missouri COVID Dashboard, a total of 72,712 doses of the vaccine have been administered to county residents.

10/13/2021 at 3PM: COVID-19 Update. 7-Day Positivity Rate = 13.4%.

Posted by Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center on Wednesday, October 13, 2021

