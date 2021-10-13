160 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Cape Girardeau Co.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported 160 new cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday, October 13.

The health center also reported 187 newly resolved cases.

The seven-day positivity rate is currently 13.4 percent.

According to the Missouri COVID Dashboard, a total of 72,712 doses of the vaccine have been administered to county residents.

