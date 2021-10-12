Young girl awarded Girl Scout Medal of Honor

GLEN CARBON, Ill. (KFVS) - The Girls Scout’s of Southern Illinois announced on Tuesday, October 12, that 11-year-old Alana Campbell, of Carterville, Ill. was awarded the Girl Scout Medal of Honor.

According to the Girls Scout’s of Southern Illinois Campbell received the life saving award for demonstrating such bravery in saving another’s life.

This summer Campbell took action in saving her cousin Piper Morris from drowning.

The Girls Scout’s of Southern Illinois said the two girls were out swimming together when Alana noticed 6-year-old Piper having a seizure.

Piper started to go underwater when Alana rushed over to her to keep her afloat.

“I’ve seen [the seizures] happen on a few other times,” Alana said. “They are always scary and I feel helpless when they are happening. At the time it happened, I really didn’t have too much time to think about it. I just knew I had to do something.”

After rescuing Piper in the pool Alana then carries her to their grandmother, Jan Morris, to get her onto the deck to recover.

“Without Alana’s quick actions, I dread even thinking about what other outcomes there would have been,” said Jan.

Girl Scouts have been honored since 1913 for deeds that help save lives.

Girl Scouts are trained in health and safety, as well as to have presence of mind and be of service to others.

Lifesaving Awards, however, are reserved for those Girl Scouts who have performed acts of heroism beyond the degree of maturity and training expected for their age.

“This time I wasn’t helpless and was able to rescue my cousin,” said Alana.

“All of us at Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois are extremely proud of Alana for her heroic efforts,” said Loretta Campbell, CEO of Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois. She definitely exhibited courage, confidence, and character - the core characteristics of Girl Scouts. We are happy to have such a remarkable young lady as part of our council.”

Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois serves over 7,800 girls and engages 3,357 adult volunteers in 40 counties in Southern Illinois.

Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois is a not-for-profit organization supported by United Ways, businesses and individual donors throughout the region.

For more information please call 800-345-6858 or email customercare@gsofsi.org.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.