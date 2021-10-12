West Ky. Brewery Hop launches, bridges together 9 cities & 13 breweries

WESTERN KENTUCKY (WFIE) - A new project is bringing together nine different conventions and visitors bureaus around western Kentucky.

The West Kentucky Brewery Hop is focused on encouraging visitors to visit as many of the 13 western Kentucky breweries as possible.

The project bridges together breweries in Henderson, Beaver Dam, Owensboro, Paducah, Murray, Benton, Bowling Green, Glasgow and Hopkinsville.

Organizers say anyone 21 and older can go to one of the breweries or convention and visitors bureaus and get a brewery passport.

According to officials, once you have a passport, participants can try a beer at each of the breweries on the trail. After buying a beer, the brewery will stamp your passport with its own personalized logo.

Organizers say after you either complete the trail or get a stamp from at least seven of the 13 breweries, you can mail your passport to the Henderson Convention and Visitors Bureau to claim your prize, which is a West Kentucky Brewery Trail pint glass.

The CVB will also mail your passport back.

Breweries on the Hop include:

Mile Wide Beer Company in Owensboro

The Brew Bridge in Owensboro

Goodwood Brewing & Spirits in Owensboro

Henderson Brewing Company

Uncrafted Territory Brewing Company in Beaver Dam

Paducah Beer Works

Dry Ground Brewing Company in Paducah

Hop Hound Brew Pub in Murray

The Dam Brewhaus in Benton

Hopkinsville Brewing Company

Yancey’s Gastropub & Brewery in Glasgow

Blue Holler Brew Supplies in Bowling Green

Gasper Brewing Company in Bowling Green.

Find more information about the participating breweries at West Kentucky Brewery Hop’s website.

