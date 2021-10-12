Southeast Mo. State campus vaccination rate reaches 61.4%
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Southeast Missouri State University’s campus vaccination rate reached 61.4 percent.
The university gave an update on Tuesday, October 12.
They set a goal of 70 percent by November 1.
As an incentive for students and staff to get vaccinated, university leaders are offering cash prizes and a longer Thanksgiving break.
