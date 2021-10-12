Heartland Votes
SIU to host North Dakota on homecoming weekend

By Miya Andrews
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Southern Illinois University will play North Dakota on Saturday, October 16.

Kickoff starts at 2 p.m.

The SIU Salukis moved three spots up in the national rankings to number 4 in both the coaches and media polls as of Tuesday, October 12.

September 6, 2010 was the last time the Salukis were ranked in the top 4.

SIU is the only team on the top of the conference that is standing 3-0.

SIU beat North Dakota at last week’s game and now they are tied.

SIU and North Dakota are both going against each other for the best record in the MVFC during the last 16 games.

