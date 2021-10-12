Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Sheriff: Officer allowed inmates to smoke, drink beer in cruiser

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CROSS COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Northeast Arkansas police officer found himself briefly behind bars after deputies said he let two inmates smoke and drink beer in his patrol car.

On Monday, Cross County sheriff’s deputies arrested 49-year-old Darrell Crowder on suspicion of furnishing prohibited articles and impairing the operations of a vital public facility.

According to a news release, Crowder picked up two inmates from the Cross County Detention Center on Thursday, Oct. 7, for city court in Parkin.

Sheriff David West said the inmates wore jail uniforms and handcuffs when they left the jail.

Once court concluded, West said Crowder drove the inmates to a home in Parkin and allowed one to enter “to retrieve money from a family member.”

Crowder then took the inmates to a gas station to buy beer and cigarettes before returning to the jail, Tuesday’s news release stated.

During the return trip, West said Crowder allowed the inmates to “drink the beer and then throw the empty can out of the marked police unit.”

The sheriff also said Crowder allowed the pair to smoke cigarettes on the condition they “not inform the detention center of their actions.”

According to online records, sheriff’s deputies arrested Crowder at 6:02 p.m. Monday, Oct. 11. He was released at 8:57 that same night.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gabby Petito, 22, was found dead in Teton County, Wyoming, in September. The FBI determined her...
Coroner: Gabby Petito strangled, died 3-4 weeks before found
An Indiana family is accusing Walgreens of administering COVID-19 vaccines instead of flu shots...
Parents speak after accusing Walgreens of administering COVID-19 vaccines instead of flu shots
An Indiana family who went to a Walgreens for flu shots instead received COVID-19 vaccines,...
Attorney: COVID vaccines given to family, including small kids, instead of flu shots
Emergency crews responded to a deadly UTV crash in Cape Girardeau County on Sunday, October 10.
1 dead after UTV crash in Cape Girardeau
A 31-year-old male of Cape Girardeau died from a single vehicle crash on Tuesday morning,...
Deadly motorcycle crash in Cape Girardeau

Latest News

This year with the pandemic, school cafeterias are having to get more creative with their menus.
Scott County Central’s cafeteria staff gets creative with school lunches
A 31-year-old male of Cape Girardeau died from a single vehicle crash on Tuesday morning,...
Deadly motorcycle crash in Cape Girardeau
Illinois leaders are trying to change the payment model for nursing homes.
Focus on the patients: Illinois leaders hope to reform nursing home payment model
Heartland restaurants are not only having a hard time filling open positions, but also having a...
Increased supply cost for Heartland restaurant owners
Local Businesses are being impacted after an increase on supply cost.
Increased on supply cost impact local businesses