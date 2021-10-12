Heartland Votes
SEMO’s annual Fall World Series starts Wednesday

Southeast Missouri State University’s annual Fall World Series starts Wednesday, October 13.
((Source: Pexels/stock image))
By Amber Ruch
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Southeast Missouri State University’s annual Fall World Series starts Wednesday, October 13.

The best-of-five game intrasquad series begins at 3:15 p.m.

The Fall World Series games include:

  • Game 1 - Oct. 13 at 3:15 p.m.
  • Game 2 - Oct. 15 at 5 p.m.
  • Game 3 - Oct. 16 at 6 p.m.
  • Game 4 - Oct. 20 at 3:15 p.m.
  • Game 5 - Oct. 22 at 5 p.m.

All games will be played at Capaha Field.

Posted by SEMO Redhawks on Tuesday, October 12, 2021

