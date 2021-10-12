SEMO’s annual Fall World Series starts Wednesday

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Southeast Missouri State University’s annual Fall World Series starts Wednesday, October 13.

The best-of-five game intrasquad series begins at 3:15 p.m.

The Fall World Series games include:

Game 1 - Oct. 13 at 3:15 p.m.

Game 2 - Oct. 15 at 5 p.m.

Game 3 - Oct. 16 at 6 p.m.

Game 4 - Oct. 20 at 3:15 p.m.

Game 5 - Oct. 22 at 5 p.m.

All games will be played at Capaha Field.

Southeast Missouri’s annual Fall World Series starts this week. The best-of-five game intrasquad series begins with a... Posted by SEMO Redhawks on Tuesday, October 12, 2021

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.