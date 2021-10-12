Heartland Votes
SEMO to host Murray State Saturday

SEMO Redhawks to host Murray State Racers this Saturday.
SEMO Redhawks to host Murray State Racers this Saturday.(KFVS)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Southeast Missouri Redhawks will host the Ohio Valley Conference (OVC) preseason favorites, Murray State Racers, this Saturday Oct. 16.

Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. at Houck Field.

According to SEMO, the Redhawks and Racers will be meeting for the 56th time on the gridiron this Saturday.

Murray State holds a 41-13-1 lead in the series.

Going into Saturday’s game, SEMO has won four of their last six meetings with MSU.

Dean Hood led Murray State to an OVC title during his first year as head coach of the Racers last spring.

The only time the Redhawks were able to beat Hood as an OVC head coach was in 2010, when he was at Eastern Kentucky.

Live stats are available at SEMORedhawks.com and Twitter updates will be provided @SEMOfootball.

