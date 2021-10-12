Scott County Central’s cafeteria staff gets creative with school lunches

SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - This is national school lunch week, a way to inform parents and students about the importance of eating healthy meals.

President Kennedy first established the week in 1962.

This year with the pandemic, school cafeterias are having to get more creative with their menus.

”I like to eat chicken nuggets. It’s probably one of my favorite things here.”

Scott County Central student Tylynn Taylor said she looks forward to eating lunch every week.

But this school year, preparing school lunches is a challenge.

“We’re not getting trucks in right now, so we have a distributor issue. So we’re having to go to the store and source from our local stores and bring it in ourselves so it is a little bit difficult to feed the kids this year,” said Hutson.

Director of OPPA food management Elizabeth Hutson said they are trying to be creative with what they have available.

“We like to make sweet treats, we try to make them at least one sweet treat a week, and then we usually like to bring out our fruits and vegetables, set it up for them and let them come through and actually explain to them what they are because a lot of kids don’t know what, like, a peach is. The difference between a peach and a nectarine,” Hutson said.

A few students chimed in on what meals they enjoy for lunch each week.

“I like to eat chicken nuggets or chicken patties.”

“Rolls, we like the dinner rolls.”

Hutson said it’s a priority to make lunch enjoyable for students.

“You want to switch it up for them and make it a little bit different for them and have a variety of colors so it’s appealing to the eye. You just want to do what you can to make it fun for them. Even though it’s just food, you can do all types of creative things to make it fun,” said Hutson.

Hutson said they want to provide options for students rather than just having one choice, because eating chicken nuggets everyday may not be so appealing.

