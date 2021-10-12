Rain chances will increase by the end of the week.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Tuesday Evening Heartland. We saw a warm and sunny day across the Heartland this afternoon. Clouds will begin to increase this evening and temperatures will remain above average. There may be a few showers after midnight but they will be few and far between. Lows by morning will range from the middle 50s far north to the lower 60s south.

Wednesday we will see partly to mostly cloudy skies with a few scattered showers, maybe a rumble of thunder. Highs will reach the lower to middle 80s.

A cold front will head our way on Friday. Ahead of this front we will see a few scattered showers on Thursday with widespread showers and storms on Friday. Behind this front we will see much cooler weather for the weekend.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.