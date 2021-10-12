Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Rain chances will increase by the end of the week.

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Grant Dade
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Tuesday Evening Heartland. We saw a warm and sunny day across the Heartland this afternoon. Clouds will begin to increase this evening and temperatures will remain above average. There may be a few showers after midnight but they will be few and far between. Lows by morning will range from the middle 50s far north to the lower 60s south.

Wednesday we will see partly to mostly cloudy skies with a few scattered showers, maybe a rumble of thunder. Highs will reach the lower to middle 80s.

A cold front will head our way on Friday. Ahead of this front we will see a few scattered showers on Thursday with widespread showers and storms on Friday. Behind this front we will see much cooler weather for the weekend.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews responded to a deadly UTV crash in Cape Girardeau County on Sunday, October 10.
1 dead after UTV crash in Cape Girardeau
A beautiful view from Humboldt, Tenn. on Saturday.
First Alert: Rain and wind moving out, clear skies overnight
Gabby Petito, 22, was found dead in Teton County, Wyoming, in September. The FBI determined her...
Coroner: Gabby Petito strangled, died 3-4 weeks before found
An Indiana family who went to a Walgreens for flu shots instead received COVID-19 vaccines,...
Attorney: COVID vaccines given to family, including small kids, instead of flu shots
Survey teams confirm 2 tornadoes in southwest Missouri Monday morning

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Tuesday Outlook
Watch your First Alert forecast at 4 p.m.
First Alert 4 p.m. forecast on 10/12.
Watch for your First Alert forecast at noon
First Alert Noon Forecast on 10/12
Another hot summer day in the Heartland!
Dry and Sunny Skies Today!