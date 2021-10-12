Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Piece of Civil War History donated to a local museum

Susan Rieke Schanowski and her family are donating a Civil War Quilt Topper to the General John...
Susan Rieke Schanowski and her family are donating a Civil War Quilt Topper to the General John A. Logan Museum.(Colin Baillie)
By Colin Baillie
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 9:51 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (KFVS) -An Illinois family is returning a piece of civil war history to its new home in Southern Illinois.

“We are just thrilled as the family members of Herbert Logan Rieke to bring it back to Murphysboro, to bring it home,” said Susan Rieke Schanowski.

Rieke Schanowski is the cousin of General John A. Logan and relative of former Murphysboro Mayor Joseph H. Davis.

The quilt topper that is being donated has been passed down in her family since the Civil War.

Rieke Schanowski, is a descendent of Margaret Davis, daughter of John Logan.

“Her son Abel Cartwright Davis fought in the civil war as did general John Logan, his cousin and his wife would make quilts as did the other women for the military cots of those who served in the civil war,” said Rieke Schanowski.

But this piece of history was never completed.

“We’ll the war ended and so this quilt was not finished. So we just had the quilt topper. And after having it passed down from generation to generation, we finally decided it’s tome to find a permanent home,” said Rieke Schanowksi.

The piece from the 1860s will now be in the General John A. Logan Museum in Murphysboro.

But you may be wondering how is it still in this condition?

“Never saw the light of day, never was taken out of the box,” said Rieke Schanowski.

Museum director Mike Jones says he is thrilled to have this piece of history donated to the museum.

“It’s wonderful, we have some original Logan items , that the Logan family had given us. And the quilt that they are bringing, the quilt top belonged to Logan’s first cousin and they were all kids here together, all grew up about the same time,” said Jones.

Jones added that this piece of history will continued to be preserved.

“When we do stuff like that, we have things like that because they’re fragile and don’t need to be in the light a lot. They will come out at certain times, maybe we’ll have a quilt show maybe we’ll have a special show on the civil war,” said Jones.

Rieke Schanowski tells what her favorite part of touring the museum after donating the quilt topper.

“The stories that I was told, growing up through my grandmother, through my dad, who taught history, and then to see it and it’s here too. So I know all those stories that were passed down were true,” said Rieke Schanowski.

The General John A. Logan Museum is open Tuesday through Saturday.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Crider, 21, of Livingston County is charged with murder for stabbing a man on Saturday...
Livingston Co. man charged with murder
A beautiful view from Humboldt, Tenn. on Saturday.
First Alert: Rain and wind moving out, clear skies overnight
The Graves County Sheriff's Department is looking for a missing juvenile.
Graves County Sheriff’s Office seeks missing 16-year-old
A woman was hit by a SUV on Friday night, October 8.
Investigation for a woman hit by vehicle
David Koenig
Search efforts for missing Branson man continue

Latest News

Two males were involved in a ATV crash on Sunday, October 10.
1 dead after ATV crash in Cape Girardeau
Missouri law does not require helmets for riders ages 26 and older.
No-helmet motorcycle law in Missouri tied to increase in deaths
Police say multiple shots were fired at a home in Dyersburg, Tenn.
Dyersburg police investigating after multiple shots fired at home
The Alexander County COVID-19 vaccination rate is the lowest in Illinois.
Alexander Co. vaccine rate lowest in state