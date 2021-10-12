Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Northern lights seen in northern Ohio Monday night (photos)

Northern Lights captured by Tyler Hofelich in Clyde, Ohio.
Northern Lights captured by Tyler Hofelich in Clyde, Ohio.(Source: Tyler Hofelich on Twitter)
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 6:48 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Check out some of the tweets of the aurora borealis, or northern lights from last night.

We did see them in northern Ohio.

It’s pretty rare for this to happen this far south.

A strong solar flare occurred Saturday emitting a wave of charged particles into the Earth’s atmosphere.

The colorful aurora forms when the particles flowing from the sun get caught up in the Earth’s magnetic field.

The particles interact with molecules of atmospheric gases to cause the famed glowing red and green colors of the aurora.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews responded to a deadly UTV crash in Cape Girardeau County on Sunday, October 10.
1 dead after UTV crash in Cape Girardeau
A beautiful view from Humboldt, Tenn. on Saturday.
First Alert: Rain and wind moving out, clear skies overnight
Survey teams confirm 2 tornadoes in southwest Missouri Monday morning
David Koenig
Search efforts for missing Branson man continue
James Crider, 21, of Livingston County is charged with murder for stabbing a man on Saturday...
Livingston Co. man charged with murder

Latest News

Another hot summer day in the Heartland!
Dry and Sunny Skies Today!
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Drying out tonight, tracking more storms later this week
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert-Strong Storms Today
The Dorena-Hickman Ferry will provide timely notice when service is able to resume.
Dorena-Hickman Ferry closes due to high winds
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook