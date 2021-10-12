National Move Over Day set for Oct. 16

(KFVS) - National Move Over Day is scheduled for every third Saturday during the month of October.

This year’s national day is set for October 16.

National Move Over Day has been designated to remind drivers that every day is a move over day when it comes to helping to protect emergency personnel working on the side of the road.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, in 2020, three people were killed and 51 others were injured in the 231 crashes involving parked emergency vehicles that had their emergency lights activated.

Preliminary records for 2021 show that one person has been killed and 46 have been injured in 168 crashes.

Missouri law states that drivers must use caution and yield the right-of-way when possible as they approach a stopped vehicle with flashing red, red and blue, amber or amber and white lights.

Units with these lights include the following emergency vehicles: highway patrol, police, sheriff, fire, coroner/medical examiner, ambulance, tow, transportation, utility, corrections, National Guard civil support and others that carry equipment to save lives at crash sites or incidents, such as those involving a hazardous substance.

When approaching those vehicles with flashing lights, drivers should change lanes if possible.

If changing lanes is not an option, drivers should reduce their speed when passing these vehicles.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.