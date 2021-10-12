Heartland Votes
Advertisement

National Move Over Day set for Oct. 16

National Move Over Day is scheduled for every third Saturday during the month of October.
National Move Over Day is scheduled for every third Saturday during the month of October.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - National Move Over Day is scheduled for every third Saturday during the month of October.

This year’s national day is set for October 16.

National Move Over Day has been designated to remind drivers that every day is a move over day when it comes to helping to protect emergency personnel working on the side of the road.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, in 2020, three people were killed and 51 others were injured in the 231 crashes involving parked emergency vehicles that had their emergency lights activated.

Preliminary records for 2021 show that one person has been killed and 46 have been injured in 168 crashes.

Missouri law states that drivers must use caution and yield the right-of-way when possible as they approach a stopped vehicle with flashing red, red and blue, amber or amber and white lights.

Units with these lights include the following emergency vehicles: highway patrol, police, sheriff, fire, coroner/medical examiner, ambulance, tow, transportation, utility, corrections, National Guard civil support and others that carry equipment to save lives at crash sites or incidents, such as those involving a hazardous substance.

When approaching those vehicles with flashing lights, drivers should change lanes if possible.

If changing lanes is not an option, drivers should reduce their speed when passing these vehicles.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews responded to a deadly UTV crash in Cape Girardeau County on Sunday, October 10.
1 dead after UTV crash in Cape Girardeau
A beautiful view from Humboldt, Tenn. on Saturday.
First Alert: Rain and wind moving out, clear skies overnight
An Indiana family who went to a Walgreens for flu shots instead received COVID-19 vaccines,...
Attorney: COVID vaccines given to family, including small kids, instead of flu shots
Survey teams confirm 2 tornadoes in southwest Missouri Monday morning
David Koenig
Search efforts for missing Branson man continue

Latest News

Heartland road projects.
Heartland road projects 10/12
Missouri law does not require helmets for riders ages 26 and older.
No-helmet motorcycle law in Missouri tied to increase in deaths
The single westbound lane reopened to traffic around 2:55 p.m.
I-24 westbound in Trigg Co., Ky. reopened after SEMI crash
(Left to right) Edward Nuitall, Michael Wafford and Lyndell Wafford, all of Chicago, were...
3 arrested following multi-state police chase