Missouri Supreme Court suspends Columbia attorney’s license

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - The Missouri Supreme Court has suspended the law license of Columbia attorney Dan Viets, a prominent advocate for legalizing marijuana.

The ruling was announced Tuesday.

Viets represented a brother and sister accused in a marijuana case in 2012. He was accused of a conflict of interest because the siblings eventually faced different levels of accusation.

The Missouri Office of Chief Disciplinary Counsel sought the suspension. Viets’ attorney had asked the court to issue only a reprimand.

Viets can apply for reinstatement in six months. He also was fined $1,000.

Viets has served for many years as state coordinator for the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws.

