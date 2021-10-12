Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Missouri Supreme Court suspends Columbia attorney’s license

The Missouri Supreme Court has suspended the law license of Columbia attorney Dan Viets, a...
The Missouri Supreme Court has suspended the law license of Columbia attorney Dan Viets, a prominent advocate for legalizing marijuana.((Source: Gray News))
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - The Missouri Supreme Court has suspended the law license of Columbia attorney Dan Viets, a prominent advocate for legalizing marijuana.

The ruling was announced Tuesday.

Viets represented a brother and sister accused in a marijuana case in 2012. He was accused of a conflict of interest because the siblings eventually faced different levels of accusation.

The Missouri Office of Chief Disciplinary Counsel sought the suspension. Viets’ attorney had asked the court to issue only a reprimand.

Viets can apply for reinstatement in six months. He also was fined $1,000.

Viets has served for many years as state coordinator for the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews responded to a deadly UTV crash in Cape Girardeau County on Sunday, October 10.
1 dead after UTV crash in Cape Girardeau
A beautiful view from Humboldt, Tenn. on Saturday.
First Alert: Rain and wind moving out, clear skies overnight
An Indiana family who went to a Walgreens for flu shots instead received COVID-19 vaccines,...
Attorney: COVID vaccines given to family, including small kids, instead of flu shots
Survey teams confirm 2 tornadoes in southwest Missouri Monday morning
David Koenig
Search efforts for missing Branson man continue

Latest News

Fort Massac served as an outpost along the Ohio River for French, British and U.S. personnel.
Fort Massac Encampment returns in October
Gabby Petito, 22, was found dead in Teton County, Wyoming, in September. The FBI determined her...
Coroner: Gabby Petito strangled, died 3-4 weeks before found
The Food and Drug Administration is telling some companies to stop making hand sanitizer by the...
FDA to ask some companies to stop making hand sanitizer
Fallout continues from uncoverered emails from former NFL coach Jon Gruden.
NFL coach Jon Gruden resigns after racist emails surface