Shooting investigation underway at Memphis post office

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An investigation is underway following a shooting at a Memphis post office Tuesday afternoon.

Memphis police responded to the facility near the intersection of Park Avenue and Pendleton Street just after 1 p.m.

Police say post office investigators will lead the investigation. The FBI is assisting with the investigation.

It’s unclear at this time on injuries. No suspect information has been provided. Memphis police say there are no active threats and the scene is secured.

Memphis Police Officers are on the scene of a shooting at 2801 Park Ave in support of the FBI and USPS.

The Memphis Police Dept. is assisting with securing the perimeter and the scene.

There are no active threats. The scene is secured. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) October 12, 2021

