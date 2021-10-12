Heartland Votes
Shooting investigation underway at Memphis post office

US Post Office
US Post Office(WMC)
By Hannah Wallsmith
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 2:05 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An investigation is underway following a shooting at a Memphis post office Tuesday afternoon.

Memphis police responded to the facility near the intersection of Park Avenue and Pendleton Street just after 1 p.m.

Police say post office investigators will lead the investigation. The FBI is assisting with the investigation.

It’s unclear at this time on injuries. No suspect information has been provided. Memphis police say there are no active threats and the scene is secured.

Stay with Action News 5 as more information becomes available.

