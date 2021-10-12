Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Man charged in connection with break-in at Paducah pharmacy

Christopher Roper is accused of breaking into a Paducah pharmacy on September 7.
Christopher Roper is accused of breaking into a Paducah pharmacy on September 7.(Paducah Police Department)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A man was charged in connection with a break-in at a Paducah pharmacy on September 7.

Christopher Brent Roper, 34, was arrested on warrants charging him with third-degree burglary and theft by unlawful taking of controlled substances (less than $10,000).

Police were called just after midnight on Sept. 7 to an alarm sounding at West Towne Pharmacy on Westpark Drive.

Officers say they found a door glass broken and pill bottles scattered inside the business and in the parking lot.

A detective on scene found video surveillance of a black vehicle in the business parking lot just before the burglary. Store surveillance showed the burglar was bald or had a receding hairline.

Police say their investigation led them to Christopher Roper.

He is an inmate at the Christian County Jail, so Paducah police say their warrant was served to him there on Monday, October 11.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews responded to a deadly UTV crash in Cape Girardeau County on Sunday, October 10.
1 dead after UTV crash in Cape Girardeau
A beautiful view from Humboldt, Tenn. on Saturday.
First Alert: Rain and wind moving out, clear skies overnight
An Indiana family who went to a Walgreens for flu shots instead received COVID-19 vaccines,...
Attorney: COVID vaccines given to family, including small kids, instead of flu shots
Survey teams confirm 2 tornadoes in southwest Missouri Monday morning
David Koenig
Search efforts for missing Branson man continue

Latest News

Robert Watts, 61, was reported missing at the Dexter Police Department on Monday, Oct. 11.
Dexter man reported missing was last seen in Chicago area
Southeast Missouri State University’s campus vaccination rate reached 61.4 percent.
Southeast Mo. State campus vaccination rate reaches 61.4%
Gov. Andy Beshear announced the Kentucky Rural Hospital Loan Program (KRHLP) is making $20...
Gov. Beshear’s low-interest loan program supports rural hospitals
KeeShanna Jackson died after a shooting on West Cherry Street in Carbondale, Illinois.
$15K reward offered for information on SIUC student’s murder