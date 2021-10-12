Man charged in connection with break-in at Paducah pharmacy

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A man was charged in connection with a break-in at a Paducah pharmacy on September 7.

Christopher Brent Roper, 34, was arrested on warrants charging him with third-degree burglary and theft by unlawful taking of controlled substances (less than $10,000).

Police were called just after midnight on Sept. 7 to an alarm sounding at West Towne Pharmacy on Westpark Drive.

Officers say they found a door glass broken and pill bottles scattered inside the business and in the parking lot.

A detective on scene found video surveillance of a black vehicle in the business parking lot just before the burglary. Store surveillance showed the burglar was bald or had a receding hairline.

Police say their investigation led them to Christopher Roper.

He is an inmate at the Christian County Jail, so Paducah police say their warrant was served to him there on Monday, October 11.

