Investments for retired folks in Cape Girardeau

By Noelle Williams
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - There are new developments coming to Cape Girardeau that are targeted towards retired folks.

A leader with the Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce said these new investments can help out the area in a big way.

“We are aging a little bit in the City of Cape much like the country is aging,” said John Mehner, President and CEO Of Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce.

Mehner said with the city’s increased mature population, there is also a need for more facilities and homes.

Like Newbridge Retirement Community, an independent and assistant living home, that offers memory care services.

The retirement community is expected to open by the end of 2022.

“Our goal is to build a premier community, a resort style community with a lot of amenities to just offer more choices for this area,” said Shamela Armour, Owner of Newbridge Retirement Community.

According to US Census Bureau, the City of Cape Girardeau’s population grew and estimate of 6.8 percent between 2010 and 2019.

The county grew and estimate of 4.2 percent between 2010 and 2019.

This new demand for expansion also brings jobs and revenue to the area.

“The staff that works there also brings some very well-paid people to the area as well. Many retirees spend money in the areas that they live in,” said Mehner.

He said he believes there is large portion that either stays in Cape Girardeau and retires or moves back and retires.

However, that population grows he wants to continue to see investments made for them.

“It’s interesting for me to see people I worked with in the past to left here to maybe take another job but then came back here to retire,” said Mehner.

