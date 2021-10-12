Heartland Votes
Investigators found 2 incendiary devices during fire at home at center of kidnapping case in Dallas County

House of Dallas County, Mo. man accused of kidnapping Cassidy Rainwater burns to the ground.
House of Dallas County, Mo. man accused of kidnapping Cassidy Rainwater burns to the ground.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
NEAR LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield Bomb Squad investigators say they found two incendiary devices during a fire at the home at the center of a kidnapping case in Dallas County.

The home on Moon Valley Road between Lebanon and Buffalo caught fire on the evening of October 4. Sheriff Scott Rice said the home was a total loss. Investigators found the explosive devices in a mortar tube with a balloon cover. Both featured tripe wires. The Springfield Bomb Squad removed the devices. No firefighter was injured in battling the fire.

James Phelps, 58, had been renting the home. Phelps and Timothy Norton, 56, also of Lebanon, face charges of first-degree kidnapping in the disappearance of Cassidy Rainwater.

KY3 News first broke the news of the case in mid-September. FBI investigators contacted detectives in Dallas County saying they received photos from an anonymous person showing Rainwater in a cage. Investigators say a detective recognized Rainwater in a partially nude state. After searching Phelps’ phone, officials discovered seven photos of Rainwater. According to detectives, Rainwater had been staying with Phelps while she got on her feet. Investigators say Phelps claims she had left in the middle of the night at the end of July and he had not seen her since then.

