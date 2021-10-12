Heartland Votes
Heartland Football Friday 10/15

By Amber Ruch
Published: Oct. 12, 2021
(KFVS) - You can check the scores and highlights for Heartland Football Friday at 10 p.m. on October 15.

Check the scores here on Friday night.

Our featured games include:

  • Marion at Carbondale (Game of the Week)
  • Scott City at Charleston
  • Sikeston at New Madrid County Central
  • Malden at Hayti
  • East Prairie at Caruthersville
  • Kennett at Poplar Bluff
  • Benton at Murphysboro
  • Fredericktown at Doniphan
  • Jackson at Cardinal Ritter

If you’re at a game, send us photos or videos below!

