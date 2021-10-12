Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Fort Massac Encampment returns in October

Fort Massac served as an outpost along the Ohio River for French, British and U.S. personnel.
Fort Massac served as an outpost along the Ohio River for French, British and U.S. personnel.
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

METROPOLIS, Ill. (KFVS) - The Fort Massac Encampment will return to Fort Massac State Park the weekend of Oct. 16.

Event times are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16, and 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 17.

Features of the encampment include:

  • An opening ‘Posting of the Colours’ ceremony at 10 a.m. on both days.
  • A mock military battles and tactical demonstrations will be performed by re-enactors on the Fort Massac grounds beginning at 3 p.m. on both days.
  • A military retreat ceremony to close the event at 5 p.m. on Oct. 16 and at 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 17.

For almost 50 years, the festival has provided visitors with a chance to experience what life was like at Fort Massac during the 18th and early 19th centuries.

The fort served as a frontier outpost along the Ohio River for French and British personnel, and the early years of the United States from 1757 to 1814.

The Fort Massac Encampment is hosted by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources and sponsored by the Greater Metropolis Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Fort Massac State Park is located on the Ohio River at 1308 East Fifth Street in Metropolis. For more information about the encampment and the park, contact the site office at 618-524-4712.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews responded to a deadly UTV crash in Cape Girardeau County on Sunday, October 10.
1 dead after UTV crash in Cape Girardeau
A beautiful view from Humboldt, Tenn. on Saturday.
First Alert: Rain and wind moving out, clear skies overnight
Gabby Petito, 22, was found dead in Teton County, Wyoming, in September. The FBI determined her...
Coroner: Gabby Petito strangled, died 3-4 weeks before found
An Indiana family who went to a Walgreens for flu shots instead received COVID-19 vaccines,...
Attorney: COVID vaccines given to family, including small kids, instead of flu shots
Survey teams confirm 2 tornadoes in southwest Missouri Monday morning

Latest News

Southern Illinois University will play North Dakota on Saturday, October 16.
SIU to host North Dakota on homecoming weekend
Southern Seven Health Dept. COVID-19 update for 10/12.
58 new COVID-19 cases reported by Southern 7 Health Dept.
Robert Watts, 61, was reported missing at the Dexter Police Department on Monday, Oct. 11.
Dexter man reported missing was last seen in Chicago area
KeeShanna Jackson died after a shooting on West Cherry Street in Carbondale, Illinois.
$15K reward offered for information on SIUC student’s murder