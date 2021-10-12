Fort Massac Encampment returns in October

METROPOLIS, Ill. (KFVS) - The Fort Massac Encampment will return to Fort Massac State Park the weekend of Oct. 16.

Event times are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16, and 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 17.

Features of the encampment include:

An opening ‘Posting of the Colours’ ceremony at 10 a.m. on both days.

A mock military battles and tactical demonstrations will be performed by re-enactors on the Fort Massac grounds beginning at 3 p.m. on both days.

A military retreat ceremony to close the event at 5 p.m. on Oct. 16 and at 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 17.

For almost 50 years, the festival has provided visitors with a chance to experience what life was like at Fort Massac during the 18th and early 19th centuries.

The fort served as a frontier outpost along the Ohio River for French and British personnel, and the early years of the United States from 1757 to 1814.

The Fort Massac Encampment is hosted by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources and sponsored by the Greater Metropolis Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Fort Massac State Park is located on the Ohio River at 1308 East Fifth Street in Metropolis. For more information about the encampment and the park, contact the site office at 618-524-4712.

