First Alert Tuesday Outlook

Beautiful today, but this quiet, dry pattern is not going to stick around long. By tonight southerly flow will take over again, and clouds will begin to stream in from the southwest. Isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible before daybreak….with rain chances gradually increasing through Friday. Humidity levels will remain lower into tonight….but dew points gradually climb back into the 60s starting tomorrow. High temps look to be in the 80 to 85 range the next couple of days, falling back into the 70s on Friday.

It does look as though we’ll finally get a shot of crisp fall weather by the weekend and into early next week, as our flow becomes northwesterly for a few days. Skies should be mainly clear this weekend (maybe a few cumulus clouds Saturday) with highs near 70 and lows in the 40s!

