Heartland Votes
Advertisement

First Alert Tuesday Outlook

Beautiful today, but clouds and showers set to quickly return.....
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Brian Alworth
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Beautiful today, but this quiet, dry pattern is not going to stick around long. By tonight southerly flow will take over again, and clouds will begin to stream in from the southwest. Isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible before daybreak….with rain chances gradually increasing through Friday. Humidity levels will remain lower into tonight….but dew points gradually climb back into the 60s starting tomorrow. High temps look to be in the 80 to 85 range the next couple of days, falling back into the 70s on Friday.

It does look as though we’ll finally get a shot of crisp fall weather by the weekend and into early next week, as our flow becomes northwesterly for a few days. Skies should be mainly clear this weekend (maybe a few cumulus clouds Saturday) with highs near 70 and lows in the 40s!

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews responded to a deadly UTV crash in Cape Girardeau County on Sunday, October 10.
1 dead after UTV crash in Cape Girardeau
A beautiful view from Humboldt, Tenn. on Saturday.
First Alert: Rain and wind moving out, clear skies overnight
An Indiana family who went to a Walgreens for flu shots instead received COVID-19 vaccines,...
Attorney: COVID vaccines given to family, including small kids, instead of flu shots
Survey teams confirm 2 tornadoes in southwest Missouri Monday morning
David Koenig
Search efforts for missing Branson man continue

Latest News

Another hot summer day in the Heartland!
Dry and Sunny Skies Today!
First Alert Weather at 5 a.m. 10/12
First Alert Weather at 5 a.m. 10/12
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Drying out tonight, tracking more storms later this week
Watch First Alert Weather at 10 p.m. 10/11.
First Alert Weather at 10 p.m. 10/11