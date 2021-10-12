Heartland Votes
First Alert: Sunny, dry afternoon

Beautiful day in Marquand, Mo.
Beautiful day in Marquand, Mo.(Source: cNews/ Angela Firebaugh)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 3:25 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
(KFVS) - Clouds will continue to push out of the Heartland this morning.

This will allow wake-up temperatures to be a bit cooler in the mid 50s.

Skies will be sunny this afternoon with a few clouds from time-to-time.

Afternoon highs will be pleasant and less humid in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Westerly winds will also be lights today.

Clouds will start to increase tonight as a warm front pushes into the Heartland by Wednesday.

A few isolated showers are possible on Wednesday, but most areas will remain dry.

Humidity also returns on Wednesday and will stick around through the end of the week.

Rain and storm chances increase again on Thursday and Friday as another strong low pressure system moves through the region.

It will feel more like fall once the system exits the Heartland.

Temperatures in the 60s and low 70s arrive by the weekend.

It will also be dry with chilly mornings in the 40s.

