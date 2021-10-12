Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Dry and Sunny Skies Today!

Rain Returns at the End of the Week....
Another hot summer day in the Heartland!
Another hot summer day in the Heartland!(Source: cNews/James Gullage)
By Lisa Michaels
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 3:04 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Clouds will continue to gradually clear out this morning which will allow temperatures to drop into the low and mid 50s by sunrise. Westerly winds will be light today. Sunny skies with a few clouds from time to time but overall, it will be a nice day with high temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Cloud cover increases once again tonight as a warm front will lift over the Heartland by Wednesday. A few isolated showers are possible on Wednesday, but most areas will remain dry. The humidity turns back up again Wednesday through the end of the week. Rain and storm chances increase again on Thursday and Friday as another strong low pressure system will move through.

Behind this system, fall-like temperatures in the 60s and low 70s arrive by the weekend. It will be very dry and comfortable with chilly mornings in the 40s!

-Lisa

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A beautiful view from Humboldt, Tenn. on Saturday.
First Alert: Rain and wind moving out, clear skies overnight
Two males were involved in a ATV crash on Sunday, October 10.
1 dead after ATV crash in Cape Girardeau
David Koenig
Search efforts for missing Branson man continue
Survey teams confirm 2 tornadoes in southwest Missouri Monday morning
James Crider, 21, of Livingston County is charged with murder for stabbing a man on Saturday...
Livingston Co. man charged with murder

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Drying out tonight, tracking more storms later this week
Watch First Alert Weather at 10 p.m. 10/11.
First Alert Weather at 10 p.m. 10/11
Your First Alert forecast at 6 p.m. on 10/11.
First Alert 6pm forecast on 10/11
Your First Alert forecast at 5 p.m. on 10/11.
First Alert 5pm forecast on 10/11