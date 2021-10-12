Dry and Sunny Skies Today!

Clouds will continue to gradually clear out this morning which will allow temperatures to drop into the low and mid 50s by sunrise. Westerly winds will be light today. Sunny skies with a few clouds from time to time but overall, it will be a nice day with high temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Cloud cover increases once again tonight as a warm front will lift over the Heartland by Wednesday. A few isolated showers are possible on Wednesday, but most areas will remain dry. The humidity turns back up again Wednesday through the end of the week. Rain and storm chances increase again on Thursday and Friday as another strong low pressure system will move through.

Behind this system, fall-like temperatures in the 60s and low 70s arrive by the weekend. It will be very dry and comfortable with chilly mornings in the 40s!

-Lisa

