Dorena-Hickman Ferry switching to fall service schedule

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Dorena-Hickman Ferry will move to the fall service schedule beginning Friday, Oct. 15.

The ferry makes runs throughout the day based on traffic demand.

The fall schedule for the Dorena-Hickman includes:

The first run from the Kentucky Landing at 7 a.m.

The last run from the Kentucky Landing at 5:15 p.m.

The first run from the Missouri Landing is at 7:30 a.m.

The last run from the Missouri Landing at 5:30 p.m.

The Dorena-Hickman Ferry will remain on the fall service schedule through Nov. 30.

The Dorena-Hickman Ferry connects KY 1354 at Hickman, Kentucky, with Missouri Route A and Route 77 near Dorena, Missouri.

The Dorena-Hickman Ferry operates at Mississippi River navigation mile point 922.0. (Source: Kentucky Transportation Cabinet)

In addition, it serves as a tourist attraction for the region and provides a convenient route between Southeast Missouri and recreation areas around Reelfoot Lake in Northwest Tennessee.

Motorists may check on the ferry’s operating status or hours of operation by clicking here or by calling (731) 693-0210.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.