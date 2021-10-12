Dexter man reported missing was last seen in Chicago area

CHICAGO, Ill. (KFVS) - A Dexter man reported missing was last seen at his friend’s funeral in the Chicago area.

According to Dexter police, Robert Watts, 61, was reported missing on Monday, October 11.

Robert Watts was last seen in the Chicago, Ill. area at a friend's funeral. (Dexter Police Department)

He was reported to have checked out of Ashland Hotel in Chicago at 2 a.m. on Monday. His cell phone was left in the hotel room and was found by a hotel employee.

Police say he was driving a blue/grey, 2021 Jeep Cherokee with Missouri license 1SDX32.

Anyone with information on Watts’ whereabouts is asked to call Detective Sergeant John Moore at 573-624-5512, ext. 7.

