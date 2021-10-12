Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Dexter man reported missing was last seen in Chicago area

Robert Watts, 61, was reported missing at the Dexter Police Department on Monday, Oct. 11.
Robert Watts, 61, was reported missing at the Dexter Police Department on Monday, Oct. 11.(Dexter Police Department)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO, Ill. (KFVS) - A Dexter man reported missing was last seen at his friend’s funeral in the Chicago area.

According to Dexter police, Robert Watts, 61, was reported missing on Monday, October 11.

Robert Watts was last seen in the Chicago, Ill. area at a friend's funeral.
Robert Watts was last seen in the Chicago, Ill. area at a friend's funeral.(Dexter Police Department)

He was reported to have checked out of Ashland Hotel in Chicago at 2 a.m. on Monday. His cell phone was left in the hotel room and was found by a hotel employee.

Police say he was driving a blue/grey, 2021 Jeep Cherokee with Missouri license 1SDX32.

Anyone with information on Watts’ whereabouts is asked to call Detective Sergeant John Moore at 573-624-5512, ext. 7.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews responded to a deadly UTV crash in Cape Girardeau County on Sunday, October 10.
1 dead after UTV crash in Cape Girardeau
A beautiful view from Humboldt, Tenn. on Saturday.
First Alert: Rain and wind moving out, clear skies overnight
An Indiana family who went to a Walgreens for flu shots instead received COVID-19 vaccines,...
Attorney: COVID vaccines given to family, including small kids, instead of flu shots
Survey teams confirm 2 tornadoes in southwest Missouri Monday morning
David Koenig
Search efforts for missing Branson man continue

Latest News

Southeast Missouri State University’s campus vaccination rate reached 61.4 percent.
Southeast Mo. State campus vaccination rate reaches 61.4%
Gov. Andy Beshear announced the Kentucky Rural Hospital Loan Program (KRHLP) is making $20...
Gov. Beshear’s low-interest loan program supports rural hospitals
KeeShanna Jackson died after a shooting on West Cherry Street in Carbondale, Illinois.
$15K reward offered for information on SIUC student’s murder
Christopher Roper is accused of breaking into a Paducah pharmacy on September 7.
Man charged in connection with break-in at Paducah pharmacy