Department of Natural Resources awards Perryville with $27 million in funding

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The city of Perryville was awarded $27 million in financial assistance by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources (DNR) for wastewater treatment system improvements.

The total cost of the project is estimated to be around $30 million and expected to be finished by September 2022, according to DNR.

The improvements include:

Installation of new screening

Filtration

Nutrient Removal

Sludge Storage

Disinfection Systems

The project is expected to result in improved sewage, which will enter Cinque Hommes Creek.

It will also extend the wastewater treatment system’s lifespan and efficiency so it can continue serving the city in the future.

Funding for the project includes three loans totaling $26 million.

In addition, Perryville will receive a $1 million Water Quality Incentive Grant and $3.3 million in other sources, all through the Clean Water State Revolving Fund.

According to DNR, these loans should save the city’s ratepayers a total of $1 million in principal and approximately $5.9 million in interest over the loans’ 20-year terms.

“Keeping Missouri’s infrastructure strong and resilient is one of our top priorities,” said Governor Mike Parson.

The Clean Water State Revolving Fund finances improvements to wastewater treatment facilities, sewer collection system rehabilitation and combined sewer overflow corrections. Communities that borrow from the fund will benefit from the below-market interest rate, as well as assistance provided throughout their project from a department project manager.

This project will be funded wholly or in part with monies received from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

For more information on wastewater and drinking water funding opportunities, click here.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.