Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Art installation in western Ky. remembers loved ones lost to COVID-19

Flags are used as an art installation to represent the lives lost due to COVID-19.
Flags are used as an art installation to represent the lives lost due to COVID-19.(Jeremy J. Ford)
By Jeremy J. Ford
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A western Kentucky artist has taken a page from the National Mall’s COVID-19 Memorial in Washington, D.C.

Honoring the lives lost from the coronavirus, a small plot of land in Paducah’s Art District is now a resting place for white flags.

“It’s just so unnecessary for people not to be vaccinated and not to wear masks.”

Victoria Terra stopped by the Pine Cone Gallery in Paducah to pick up a little white flag in honor of friends she lost due to COVID-19.

“My dear friend Allen’s brother passed away, and my dear friend Mary’s mother.”

She said this all could have been prevented if more people were vaccinated and wore masks. That’s why the art installation is so important.

“These people didn’t have to pass away. That’s what it means to me,” she said.

Art Gallery owner Char Downs said friend and fellow artist Alonzo Davis came up with the idea after the effect the COVID-19 Memorial in Washington by Suzanne Brennan had on Americans across the country.

“That is his idea of how to extend her statement locally, so that people locally can see the effect of this pandemic,” Downs said.

She said she would would like to continue to see the installation spread, not just to surrounding counties, but states as well.

“What if we did that in all of the states and all of the counties,” she asked. “Then people would start to see this is personal, this is here, this is how many. And that would be wonderful.”

Flags are free to pick up from the Pine Cone Gallery in memory of loved ones lost due to COVID-19. It’s located on 7th street in Lowertown Paducah.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews responded to a deadly UTV crash in Cape Girardeau County on Sunday, October 10.
1 dead after UTV crash in Cape Girardeau
A beautiful view from Humboldt, Tenn. on Saturday.
First Alert: Rain and wind moving out, clear skies overnight
Gabby Petito, 22, was found dead in Teton County, Wyoming, in September. The FBI determined her...
Coroner: Gabby Petito strangled, died 3-4 weeks before found
An Indiana family who went to a Walgreens for flu shots instead received COVID-19 vaccines,...
Attorney: COVID vaccines given to family, including small kids, instead of flu shots
Survey teams confirm 2 tornadoes in southwest Missouri Monday morning

Latest News

On Tuesday, October 12, the Egyptian Health Department reported 41 new positive cases of...
Egyptian Health Dept. reports 41 new cases of COVID-19
Southern Seven Health Dept. COVID-19 update for 10/12.
58 new COVID-19 cases reported by Southern 7 Health Dept.
Southeast Missouri State University’s campus vaccination rate reached 61.4 percent.
Southeast Mo. State campus vaccination rate reaches 61.4%
The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 30 new COVID-19 cases and seven...
Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Dept. reports 30 new COVID-19 cases, 7 additional deaths