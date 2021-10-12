Art installation in western Ky. remembers loved ones lost to COVID-19

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A western Kentucky artist has taken a page from the National Mall’s COVID-19 Memorial in Washington, D.C.

Honoring the lives lost from the coronavirus, a small plot of land in Paducah’s Art District is now a resting place for white flags.

“It’s just so unnecessary for people not to be vaccinated and not to wear masks.”

Victoria Terra stopped by the Pine Cone Gallery in Paducah to pick up a little white flag in honor of friends she lost due to COVID-19.

“My dear friend Allen’s brother passed away, and my dear friend Mary’s mother.”

She said this all could have been prevented if more people were vaccinated and wore masks. That’s why the art installation is so important.

“These people didn’t have to pass away. That’s what it means to me,” she said.

Art Gallery owner Char Downs said friend and fellow artist Alonzo Davis came up with the idea after the effect the COVID-19 Memorial in Washington by Suzanne Brennan had on Americans across the country.

“That is his idea of how to extend her statement locally, so that people locally can see the effect of this pandemic,” Downs said.

She said she would would like to continue to see the installation spread, not just to surrounding counties, but states as well.

“What if we did that in all of the states and all of the counties,” she asked. “Then people would start to see this is personal, this is here, this is how many. And that would be wonderful.”

Flags are free to pick up from the Pine Cone Gallery in memory of loved ones lost due to COVID-19. It’s located on 7th street in Lowertown Paducah.

