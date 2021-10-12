REYNOLDS COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri State Park announced on Tuesday, October 12, that Johnson’s Shut-Ins State Park invites the public to their annual Halloween Happenings event.

The event will be held on Saturday, October 23, at 3:30 p.m. at the Black River Center.

Registration will begin at 3:30 p.m.

According to the Missouri State Park visitors are encouraged to dress up as their favorite movie characters, supernatural creatures or a extravagant costume.

The event will include games, interpretive tables and costume judging from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The Missouri State Park said there will be a evening program around a campfire starting at 7:30 p.m. that will be about Missouri’s creatures.

Guest should bring a flashlight while enjoying the night.

Johnson’s Shut-Ins State Park is located at 148 Taum Sauk Trail, Lesterville.

For more information, contact the Black River Center at 573-546-2450.

For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit their website.

