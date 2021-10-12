58 new COVID-19 cases reported by Southern 7 Health Dept.

SOUTHERN, Ill. (KFVS) - The Southern Seven Health Department reported 58 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, October 12.

The health department also reported 61 newly recovered cases.

According to the Southern Seven Health Department, there are a total of 218 active cases and 16 total deaths in the region.

For the weekly update from IDPH, follow this link.

