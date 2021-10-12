58 new COVID-19 cases reported by Southern 7 Health Dept.
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SOUTHERN, Ill. (KFVS) - The Southern Seven Health Department reported 58 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, October 12.
The health department also reported 61 newly recovered cases.
According to the Southern Seven Health Department, there are a total of 218 active cases and 16 total deaths in the region.
