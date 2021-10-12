27 new COVID-19 cases reported in Perry Co., Ill.
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Perry County Health Department reported 27 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, October 12.
The newly reported cases are:
- 0-12 years - 6
- 13-17 years- 4
- 18-64 years - 11
- 65 and up - 6
A summary of the cases in the county includes:
- Active cases - 42
- Released from isolation - 4,357
- Deaths - 72
The health department will be holding a vaccination clinic by appointment or walk-in on Wednesday, October 13
The Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available.
Children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult.
