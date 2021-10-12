Heartland Votes
27 new COVID-19 cases reported in Perry Co., Ill.

The Perry County Health Department reported 27 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, October 12.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Perry County Health Department reported 27 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, October 12.

The newly reported cases are:

  • 0-12 years - 6
  • 13-17 years- 4
  • 18-64 years - 11
  • 65 and up - 6

A summary of the cases in the county includes:

  • Active cases - 42
  • Released from isolation - 4,357
  • Deaths - 72

The health department will be holding a vaccination clinic by appointment or walk-in on Wednesday, October 13

The Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available.

Children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

