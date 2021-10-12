27 new COVID-19 cases reported in Perry Co., Ill.

PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Perry County Health Department reported 27 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, October 12.

The newly reported cases are:

0-12 years - 6

13-17 years- 4

18-64 years - 11

65 and up - 6

A summary of the cases in the county includes:

Active cases - 42

Released from isolation - 4,357

Deaths - 72

The health department will be holding a vaccination clinic by appointment or walk-in on Wednesday, October 13

The Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available.

Children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

