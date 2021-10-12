$15K reward offered for information on SIUC student’s murder

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A $15,000 reward is being offered for information on the murder of a Southern Illinois University student.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation Springfield Division is offering a $10,000 reward and the Carbondale Police Department is offering a $5,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those involved in the August 22 murder of KeeShanna Jackson.

Jackson was at a party in the 500 block of West Cherry Street when police responded to a report of shots fired. When they arrived, officers found Jackson in the yard with a gunshot wound.

She was taken to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Three others were wounded.

Carbondale police believe there may be multiple shooters involved in the incident and numerous witnesses.

“The Carbondale Police Department along with the FBI and other law enforcement partners continue to investigate this case to bring justice to Keeshanna and her family,” Stan Reno, Carbondale police chief, said in a news release. “We want anyone with information to assist with this investigation to help us reach this goal and we are willing to reward anyone who does.”

Anyone with information is urged to call FBI Springfield at 217-522-9675, Carbondale police at 618-457-3200 or Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 618-549-2677.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.