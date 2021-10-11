Heartland Votes
West Memphis attorney accused of rape, 3 other suspects facing federal charges in human trafficking case

Attorney Bryan Donaldson charged with rape
Attorney Bryan Donaldson charged with rape(Crittenden County Sheriff's Office)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ark. (WMC) - A West Memphis attorney who is accused of rape and three other suspects are being hit with federal charges in a human trafficking case.

Bryan Donaldson, 50, was arrested and booked into Crittenden County Jail in January and charged with rape. He was out on a $35,000 bond just over half an hour later.

On Friday night, he was booked again, but this time on federal charges, according to Crittenden County Sheriff’s Office.

State prosecutors charged two men with multiple rape counts and a third man with multiple rape counts, kidnapping, and trafficking. A woman was also charged with kidnapping and trafficking. The suspects were identified as Donaldson, Randle Blair, Ricky Gaines, and Victoria McClure.

Ricky Gaines

Trafficking of persons

Kidnapping

Rape

Victoria McClure

Trafficking of persons

Kidnapping

Bryan Donaldson

Rape

Randle Blair

Rape

According to the state prosecuting attorney’s office, police found a 17-year-old woman with no identification walking in the parking lot of the West Memphis Walmart Supercenter January 9, 2021. She told authorities that she was from Phoenix and had been sexually assaulted. She said she was taken to West Memphis to be used as a prostitute.

Text messages that have been subpoenaed said the accused traffickers were planning to send another woman to West Memphis. “We may have saved someone’s life,” says Crittenden County Supervising Prosecuting Attorney Michael Snell.

Snell said the state charges will be dismissed once the federal charges were imposed.

