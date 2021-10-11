Veterans Honor Flight returns to Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Greeted by family and friends the first veterans honor flight out of cape Girardeau regional airport returned home this morning.

“Now it was our time,” Larry Kimbrow, a veteran, said.

Kimbrow, Poplar Bluff native, is 1 of 30 veterans that took part in the Veterans Honor Flight, a weekend trip from Cape Girardeau to DC and back.

The Vietnam veteran said the welcome back home, was just as special as the trip. The first person to the last were greeted with applause.

“This is one of the most amazing, emotional events I’ve ever been involved in after 28 years. It was a recognition of what we’ve done,” Kimbrow said.

Although the trip was well anticipated, he said it was also bitter sweet.

“We got to see, unfortunately, our friends’ names on the wall that we went to school with or that we were serving with when they were killed. We were quiet for the rest of the day,” Kimbrow said.

Veteran, Verlin Hayes Jr., said he agrees.

“A couple of places about brought you to tears thinking about it” Hayes Jr said.

Hayes Jr said he probably would not have made it to DC on his own, and he did not expect the warm welcome back home.

“Every place we were at in DC seemed like I didn’t know the people, they showed up and started clapping for us. I don’t even know how they knew we were going to be there,” Hayes Jr said.

Kimbrow said he didn’t receive the welcome he wanted when he first returned from war. He said this trip was finally their turn to get the applause they deserve.

“This has definitely been a long-awaited event. We made sure the ones coming back from Afghanistan and Iraq got the recognition they deserved,” Kimbrow said.

All veterans apart of the flight were from southeast Missouri.

